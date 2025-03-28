Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of Helmerich & Payne worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,971 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,095,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,268,000 after acquiring an additional 62,377 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 76,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 36,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 61,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 51,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.42. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $44.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 32.89%.

In other news, Director Belgacem Chariag acquired 37,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $551,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

