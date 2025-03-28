Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in American States Water were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in American States Water by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American States Water by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded American States Water from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th.

Insider Transactions at American States Water

In related news, Director Diana M. Bonta sold 969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $74,613.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,687. This represents a 5.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American States Water Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:AWR opened at $76.07 on Friday. American States Water has a one year low of $66.03 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.77.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. American States Water had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 58.68%.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.