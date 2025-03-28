Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of WSFS Financial worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,519,000 after buying an additional 87,781 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 782,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,167,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on WSFS Financial from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rodger Levenson sold 7,199 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $397,384.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,881,456. This trade represents a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $62.75.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 18.77%. Research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

