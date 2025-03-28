Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.77. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $47.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

