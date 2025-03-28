Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.73 Million Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,059 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of First Hawaiian worth $2,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,086,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 913,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,145,000 after buying an additional 154,136 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 686,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in First Hawaiian by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 619,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,082,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHB opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.