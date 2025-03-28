Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of B. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,469,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Barnes Group by 4,626.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,179,000 after purchasing an additional 376,510 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,057,000 after purchasing an additional 153,612 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE:B opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

