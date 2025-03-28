Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,072 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.00% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $565,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,097,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,851,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter.

NUEM stock opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.70. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.71 and a twelve month high of $32.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

