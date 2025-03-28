Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.76 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,023 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 594,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 89,547 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $3,636,000. Morton Community Bank increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morton Community Bank now owns 250,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,709,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCQ opened at $19.47 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $19.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.0668 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

