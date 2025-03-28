Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Xencor were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xencor by 147.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,120,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,440 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the third quarter worth about $11,563,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,380,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Xencor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,087,000.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.74. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23.

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $52.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.14 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 232.77% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. Research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

