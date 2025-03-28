Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.20% of Fox Factory worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,983,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,310,000 after buying an additional 434,998 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Fox Factory by 595.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 247,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 211,864 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 190,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 139,512 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN bought a new position in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $5,743,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 15.9% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 927,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 127,187 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $25.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.82. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $54.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. Analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

