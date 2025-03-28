Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $2.70 Million in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at about $828,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BILL by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 271,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 164,182 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BILL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of BILL by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BILL. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

BILL stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,849.40, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.82 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

