Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Argentarii LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Elm3 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

BTZ opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.83. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0839 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

