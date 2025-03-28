Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 6,894 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLNT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 1,139.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Planet Fitness Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PLNT opened at $99.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average is $94.53.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 107.97%. The firm had revenue of $340.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.