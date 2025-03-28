Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.77% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $185.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a one year low of $165.96 and a one year high of $195.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.52.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.9117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.