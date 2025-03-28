Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,462,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,891,000 after buying an additional 140,568 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,828,000 after acquiring an additional 366,141 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Exelixis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,702,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,182,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,884,000 after acquiring an additional 704,786 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Exelixis by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,168,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,320,000 after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $40.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 24.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $425,884.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,561.28. This trade represents a 28.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $1,946,479.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 303,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,216,403.80. This represents a 14.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

