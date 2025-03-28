Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 10,483 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,447,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $129.02 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $115.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.19. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Energy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

