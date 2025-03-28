Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Announces Dividend
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
