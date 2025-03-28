Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 128 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 308.4% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $135.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $124.37 and a twelve month high of $144.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.