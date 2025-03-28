Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 246 Shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Enpro worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Enpro by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Enpro by 4.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Enpro by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Enpro by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enpro by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 212,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Enpro from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Enpro from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $199,061.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $175.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.43. Enpro Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.68 and a 1 year high of $214.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.10 million. Enpro had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

