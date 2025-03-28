Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 294 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Meritage Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $160,985,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Airbnb by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,866,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,892 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in Airbnb by 91.3% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,324.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 655,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,144,000 after acquiring an additional 647,758 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,527.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 458,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,110,000 after purchasing an additional 440,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Airbnb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.36.

Airbnb Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $167.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.55.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 32.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total value of $94,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 184,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,001,039.90. This trade represents a 0.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This represents a 1.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,270,894 shares of company stock valued at $317,578,168 in the last 90 days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

