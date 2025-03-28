Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 41,000 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $14.19 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

