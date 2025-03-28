Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 43,205 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,205 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $34.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.59. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.12 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,637.79. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,292,570 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

