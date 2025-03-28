Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 53,348 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,501 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 53,348 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $51.82 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on URBN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,976 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,263. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Urban Outfitters

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.