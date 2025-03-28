Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 618 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4,850.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,885.92. The trade was a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Betz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $379,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,770.17. This represents a 17.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,997 shares of company stock worth $1,386,048. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATGE opened at $102.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.47. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.18 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 16.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

