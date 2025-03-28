Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 462.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total value of $24,876,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 339,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $60,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,897,761.88. This represents a 0.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock valued at $37,392,258. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GSHD

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $120.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.97. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Goosehead Insurance Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $5.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Goosehead Insurance’s previous dividend of $1.63. Goosehead Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

