UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives $13.62 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.62.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PATH

Insider Transactions at UiPath

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. The trade was a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. American Trust bought a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 397,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. UiPath has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.91 and a beta of 1.00.

About UiPath

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.