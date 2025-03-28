United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93,970 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.61 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.20.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

