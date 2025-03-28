Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Evercore ISI

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $34.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

VRNT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.17 and a one year high of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 312.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Verint Systems by 141.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 151,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

