WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WaFd by 10.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,759,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,318,000 after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in WaFd by 21.5% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,432,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,923,000 after purchasing an additional 253,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WaFd by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after purchasing an additional 84,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of WaFd by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 28,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD stock opened at $28.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.85. WaFd, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.79 and a 12-month high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAFD. DA Davidson cut WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

