Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weatherford International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFRD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the third quarter valued at approximately $571,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the 4th quarter valued at $546,000. Amundi raised its stake in Weatherford International by 154.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Weatherford International by 59.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $7,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFRD shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Weatherford International from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Weatherford International from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Weatherford International Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Weatherford International stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. Weatherford International plc has a one year low of $51.24 and a one year high of $135.00. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.24.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.30). Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Insider Activity at Weatherford International

In related news, CAO Desmond J. Mills sold 19,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,311,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,361.49. This trade represents a 52.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott C. Weatherholt sold 44,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $2,944,895.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,507.23. This represents a 26.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,692 shares of company stock worth $6,207,725 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Weatherford International

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

