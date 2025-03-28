What is William Blair’s Forecast for Neurogene Q1 Earnings?

Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Neurogene in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin anticipates that the company will earn ($1.18) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurogene’s current full-year earnings is ($4.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neurogene’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.14) EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.16) EPS.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Neurogene from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurogene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NGNE opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Neurogene has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $74.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $227.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Christine Mikail Cvijic sold 4,501 shares of Neurogene stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $76,246.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,490.42. The trade was a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurogene

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurogene by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurogene by 912.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after acquiring an additional 659,515 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Neurogene by 192.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurogene during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 6.0% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,135,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,635,000 after acquiring an additional 64,691 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurogene

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.