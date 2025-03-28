WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree by 390.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,859,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,452 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP increased its position in shares of WisdomTree by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 10,609,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,151 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 4th quarter worth $4,262,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,678,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,732,000 after buying an additional 399,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in WisdomTree by 498.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 389,945 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:WT opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.53. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

