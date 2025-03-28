Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.71 and traded as low as C$10.60. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$10.60, with a volume of 762 shares.

Yellow Pages Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82. The company has a market cap of C$145.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.71.

Yellow Pages Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.52%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

