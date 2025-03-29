10,080 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 123,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $924,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after acquiring an additional 26,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,354,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,083,000 after acquiring an additional 516,569 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.97). On average, analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 27,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $538,721.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,433 shares in the company, valued at $9,388,176.39. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $219,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,764,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,709,000.60. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,317 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

