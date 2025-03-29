10,233 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 968.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,651,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 798.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,944,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,322,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 851.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,488,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 956.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,317,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,366 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 1.3 %

SMCI opened at $34.26 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.21.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

