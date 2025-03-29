10,491 Shares in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 45.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,026,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 320,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in FREYR Battery by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,567,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 307,426 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in FREYR Battery by 274.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 107,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $1.42 on Friday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Separately, BTIG Research raised FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

