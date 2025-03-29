11,504 Shares in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK) Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talkspace by 27.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Talkspace by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 10,835 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Talkspace by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Talkspace during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Talkspace in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Talkspace in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talkspace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.38.

Talkspace Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TALK opened at $2.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. Talkspace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.99 million, a PE ratio of 263.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Talkspace had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $48.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.94 million. On average, research analysts predict that Talkspace, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Talkspace

In related news, CEO Jon R. Cohen purchased 75,000 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,267,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,486,422.80. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 82,270 shares of company stock valued at $235,312. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Talkspace

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

