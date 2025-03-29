1,341 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by DMKC Advisory Services LLC

DMKC Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after buying an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after buying an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after buying an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 23,742.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,102,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,119,463,000 after buying an additional 5,081,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,144,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $246.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $236.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.