14,144 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLAR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Clarus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clarus by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Lepercq Multi Asset Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR opened at $3.83 on Friday. Clarus Co. has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.93 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.50.

Clarus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Clarus from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Outdoor and Adventure. The Outdoor segment offers apparels, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

