14,500 Shares in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northeast Bank by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Northeast Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ NBN opened at $91.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.54 and its 200 day moving average is $92.45. Northeast Bank has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $110.35. The company has a market capitalization of $747.89 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Northeast Bank

(Free Report)

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

