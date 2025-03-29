14,560 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CS Disco by 104.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 198,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 101,391 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CS Disco by 457.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 149,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 122,703 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 291.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,456 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 3.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 7,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 13,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $68,227.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 865,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,493,465.67. This trade represents a 1.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,995 shares of company stock valued at $118,818. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CS Disco from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

CS Disco Price Performance

NYSE:LAW opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.39. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $8.57.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.03 million. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 38.51% and a negative return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts expect that CS Disco, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for legal hold, legal request, ediscovery, legal document review, and case management in the United States and internationally. It offers DISCO Request, a solution that automates response compliance for legal requests; and DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates the ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Further Reading

