18,847 Shares in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 40,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 45,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 79,841 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acumen Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Matt Zuga sold 28,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $49,711.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,599.68. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Joseph Oconnell sold 47,778 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $87,911.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,660.88. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,526 shares of company stock valued at $233,124 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Acumen Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.02. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.43 and a current ratio of 10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Articles

