27,137 Shares in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in TIM by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,073,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,485,000 after purchasing an additional 384,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the third quarter worth about $12,054,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of TIM by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 83,468 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 144,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 81,136 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TIM by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 132,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period.

TIM Stock Performance

TIM stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. Tim S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.20.

TIM Increases Dividend

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). TIM had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.91%. On average, analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1394 per share. This is a boost from TIM’s previous — dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TIMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of TIM from $16.20 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TIM from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TIM from $23.20 to $17.60 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

