2,952 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Purchased by Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC

Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,952 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Umpqua Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $4,494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,864,125. The trade was a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock worth $22,871,828 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

