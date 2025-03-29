30,180 Shares in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in FuboTV by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuboTV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FuboTV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at FuboTV

In related news, CFO John Janedis sold 25,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $107,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gandler sold 1,425,888 shares of FuboTV stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $7,143,698.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,553.17. The trade was a 80.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,861,426 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,411 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

FuboTV Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of FUBO stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $991.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.02. FuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.45.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FuboTV from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price (up previously from $2.00) on shares of FuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Huber Research upgraded shares of FuboTV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $3.50 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.40 price objective on shares of FuboTV in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.21.

About FuboTV

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

