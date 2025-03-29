354,137 Shares in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 354,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecovyst during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ecovyst by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,903,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 198,817 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ecovyst by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Ecovyst by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 320,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECVT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Ecovyst from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE ECVT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ecovyst Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

