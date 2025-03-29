3,926 Shares in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,253,000. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,469,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 691.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 437,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 381,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 55,910.6% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 296,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,481,000 after buying an additional 295,767 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.92 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.93 and a 52-week high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

