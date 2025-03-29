40,829 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in PVH by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after purchasing an additional 144,260 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,942 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH stock opened at $64.59 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $62.94 and a 52 week high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.22%.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $336,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,366.50. The trade was a 12.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on PVH from $123.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

