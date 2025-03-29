5,023 Shares in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,023 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CATY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.88 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

