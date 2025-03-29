5,587 Shares in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Scholar Rock by 593.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 628,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,196,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,670,000 after purchasing an additional 308,813 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock in the third quarter worth $1,115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after acquiring an additional 120,489 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.59. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

In other Scholar Rock news, Director Katie Peng sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $34,626.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,579.98. This represents a 3.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Tracey Sacco sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $215,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,490. This trade represents a 8.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 299,772 shares of company stock valued at $11,245,798. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scholar Rock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

