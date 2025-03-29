63,265 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 63,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DNOV opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $310.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

